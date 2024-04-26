Muntinlupa’s R-18 Month embraces young adulthood

The month of April holds a special significance for the young adults of Muntinlupa as they celebrate Responsible 18 (R-18) Month.

The annual celebration, themed “R-18: Main Character Era,” aims to guide and empower these individuals as they enter adulthood and embrace the privileges and responsibilities that come with it.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon has called upon the youth of the city, especially those who are turning or have turned 18 this April, to participate in the month-long festivities.

From film showings on 13, 18 and 19 April at the Museo ng Muntinlupa to a fair and dance competition on the 20th at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, a variety of activities are lined up to engage and educate the young adults of Muntinlupa.

On 20 April is the Main Character K-Pop Random Play Dance at the Central Park in Filinvest City in Alabang, and a Youth Empowerment Forum at the Ayala Malls South Park Activity Center on 26 April.

The highlight of R-18 Month is a free concert featuring talented artists such as The Juans, SUD, Quest, Nobita and Janine Teñoso. The concert, which will be held at the Filinvest City Event Grounds in Alabang on 27 April, promises to be a night of music, fun and celebration.

R-18 Month is the Muntinlupa City version of coming-of-age celebrations in other cultures, such as Japan and Korea.

It is mandated every April by Ordinance No. 2019-038 not only to celebrate Muntinlupeños reaching the legal age of 18 but also to make them aware of their rights.