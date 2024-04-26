MDH aims for the top

Amid the rising cost of medical treatments and personal healthcare, Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) aims to be a top-tier hospital.

According to Dr. Eugene Reyes, former medical director of MDH, a top-tier hospital is defined as a top-earning hospital, but he is determined to change that.

“The definition today... a top-tier hospital is one that makes a lot of money. Now, we will change that, to less complications, a safe hospital, effective treatment, less expenditure,” Dr. Reyes said on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk.

He said that efficiency is the name of the game. “You learn a lot about a patient, so they can spend less, and you can be more efficient.”

Reyes admitted that operating and sustaining a hospital is complicated as changes and acquiring new equipment and executing programs require money.

“Of course, the patient has to pay, that complicates things. I think it’s a complicated condition or situation that you need a comparator because you don’t know if you are efficient or not,” he said.

Healthcare practices

Dr. Reyes referred to how other hospitals operate, which led to MDH monitoring its current healthcare practices, including the number of discharged patients and patients dying due to complications.

He said that if a certain hospital has the lowest data, in terms of low mortality and a higher discharge rate, it could be a top-tier hospital.

Manila Doctors Hospital is co-owned by the Metrobank Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Metrobank Group.

Dr. Reyes said MDH shares the vision of Dr. George Ty, the late founder of Metrobank.

“The goal of Dr. George Ty was to provide service. He thought to help Manila Doctors at the time as payback to the people, not to earn money. He did not build it to make money but to serve the people,’’ Dr. Reyes said.

He added that MDH has corporate social initiatives where they help people in the provinces get medical attention and receive treatment.