Japanese forward taking PFL by storm

Japanese forward Shuto Komaki is making his presence felt, delivering five goals for Kaya

FC-Iloilo in the early stretch of the Philippines Football League.

The 23-year-old Komaki has asserted his dominance, scoring five goals and three assists to help the Lions stay undefeated in their first three games of the season.

The former Albirex Niigata Singapore FC star said although he is happy with his goal contributions, he still wants to improve to help Kaya FC-Iloilo retain the PFL title.

“I am happy to get many goals and assists. Still, we must win our next game and I have to try and prepare better,” said Komaki, who scored a hattrick in their 10-1 demolition of Maharlika Taguig FC last Sunday.

The arrival of Komaki came at a right time as Kaya FC-Iloilo is missing the services of last season’s Golden Boot winner Daizo Horikoshi, who left the club last January to join Trat FC in Thailand League 1.

Kaya head coach Yu Hoshide said Komaki blends well despite joining them only last February.

He added that Komaki will be further tested when they face One Taguig FC on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

“He adjusts to my tactics and the players also adjust to Shuto’s style. He also likes to stay in the Philippines so it works out for us,” Hoshide said.

“We will do what we have to do in our next match. That’s our style.”