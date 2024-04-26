Go seeks clarity on pharma marketing ops

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday said there is a need to uphold the integrity of the medical profession in the wake of reports that some doctors are financially involved in a pharmaceutical company based in Quezon City.

Although critics have raised concerns on possible conflict of interest and alleged unethical practice within the medical community, Go said we don’t want the public to lose their trust on our medical professionals.

As the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and long-time advocate of people’s right to health, Go said his focus is to ensure that there will be no erosion of public confidence in prescriptions issued by our medical doctors.

The Senate Committee on Health will be conducting another hearing on the state of public health services on 30 April which will tackle, among others, the alleged marketing operations of the yet unnamed pharmaceutical company.

“We are conducting this hearing precisely because we want to get to the bottom of this issue. We will listen to all sides,” he said.

“Let us weed out the few bad apples from the many good ones, ” he emphasized.