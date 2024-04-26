BIG GUNS COLLIDE

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. — Phoenix vs Meralco

7:30 p.m. — San Miguel vs Magnolia

Reigning champion San Miguel Beer and Magnolia lock horns anew two months after their dramatic finals showdown in the Commissioner’s Cup.

But this time, the Beermen will be on their toes as they stake their unblemished record against a determined, hungry Hotshots squad in a much-anticipated clash of heavyweights in the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Despite their seven-game winning run, Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent said they will still march with fire in their eyes in their 7:30 p.m. encounter, knowing that the Hotshots are capable of sending them crashing.

‘I have players also who can match the energy of Mark and Ian so I’m not kind of worried about them. I’m worried about Magnolia team itself.’

After all, the Hotshots are in need of a win that will help them secure a twice-to-beat edge in the next round of this season-ending conference.

“We have to treat Magnolia as a team that’s a threat to us. They’re also trying to get that twice-to-beat advantage. I’m sure that’s also in their minds,” Gallent said, bracing for fireworks in their game that will kick off following the 4:30 p.m. curtain-raiser between Phoenix Super LPG and Meralco.

Bad blood boiled the last time the Beermen and the Hotshots slugged it out.

In fact, the intensity of the series reached boiling point with San Miguel forward Moala Tautuaa and Magnolia star Calvin Abueva nearly exchanging blows on their way to the dugout following Game 2 of their best-of-seven series at the Mall of Asia Arena last February.

Although Tautuaa and Abueva already patched things up, the importance of this encounter is expected to revive the intensity and competitiveness of their previous series won by the Beermen.

The quarterfinals-bound Beermen are still unbeaten in seven games after dominating their competitions with freefalling NorthPort as their latest victims in a lopsided, 120-100, decision last Sunday.

Still, Gallent knows that Magnolia would be a tough nut to crack as it is riding the crest of a four-game winning streak.

“We just have to play well and do what we must to beat a team like Magnolia. They are on a four-game winning streak, so on Friday, it’s either them or us getting the winning streak snapped,” Gallent said.

With a tight grip on the top spot, San Miguel is within a couple of wins away from securing a playoffs bonus reserved for the No. 1 and No. 2 teams after the eliminations.

“What we want is that twice-to-beat advantage so we will be prepared against Magnolia,” Gallent said.

San Miguel, which was the last team in the past 15 seasons to start with a 7-0 record before eventually winning the 2009 Fiesta Conference, has been on a roll, thanks to its deep arsenal.

June Mar Fajardo is putting up consistent numbers with an average of 15.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per game with solid backing from Commissioner’s Cup Finals Most Valuable Player CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Don Trollano, Mo Tautuaa, Chris Ross and Terrence Romeo.

These weapons somehow eased Gallent’s concern about matching up with the Hotshots.

Meanwhile, Magnolia’s winning run was brought by the inspired games of Mark Barroca and Ian Sangalang.

Barroca is averaging 15.2 points per game while Sangalang norms 18.7 points and 6.8 boards per outing while Sangalang finished with a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Hotshots’ 108-102 win over Rain or Shine last Saturday in Tiaong, Quezon.

“I have players also who can match the energy of Mark and Ian so I’m not kind of worried about them. I’m worried about Magnolia team itself,” Gallent said.

The game particularly has a bigger weight for Phoenix as another loss will mean elimination from the playoffs contention.