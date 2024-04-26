Balikatan ships headed towards WPS

The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed Thursday that Philippine, American and French naval vessels participating in Balikatan 2024 have started sailing within the country’s exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Capt. Ariel Coloma, AFP Western Command spokesperson, said the group sail is part of the Mutual Maritime Exercise (MME) under this year’s execution of the Philippines-US Balikatan war games.

“As we speak, our ships are setting sail from Puerto Princesa. They have lined up training activities,” Coloma said.

“In fact, upon reaching the eastern coast of Palawan, they will begin holding division tactics [and] officer-of-watch maneuvers,” he said.

He was referring to the Philippine Navy’s BRP Davao del Sur and BRP Ramon Alcaraz, the French Navy’s Floreal-class frigate FS Vendemiaire, and the United States’ USS Harpers Ferry, which departed from Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday morning.

The ships are expected to reach the WPS by 29 April, sailing from the east coast to reach the northern part of Mindoro Strait before entering the contested waters of the WPS.

The WPS overlaps the South China Sea which China claims nearly in its entirety despite a 2016 rebuke of that assertion by the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

“So the exercise will continue, including the photo exercise and then the gunnery exercise, that will be until 29 April,” Coloma said.

He said group sea drills will continue with or without China’s lurking presence in the WPS.

“We monitor them and we record their presence in our area — within our exclusive economic zone — but in terms of the Balikatan exercise, we will push through with our events, we will push through with the serials lined up for our ships and our units,” he stressed.

Coloma said the Balikatan drills were carefully planned a long time ago, thus they don’t see any reason to discontinue the slated events due to China’s presence.

Philippine Navy spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, noted the surge in the number of Chinese maritime militia vessels in the WPS at the start of the Balikatan.