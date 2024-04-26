Archers zero in on finals return

Defending champion EcoOil-La Salle pulled away in the second half to complete an 85-65 rout of Go Torakku-St. Clare and took a headstart in the 2024 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup best-of-three semifinal series late Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

After a slow start, the unbeaten Green Archers went on 34-13 barrage in the third period to rip the game wide open and zero in for a third straight finals appearance.

But the spotlight fell on Centro Escolar University, which repeated over Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, 75-71, in the other semifinal encounter.

The Green Archers and the Scorpions will advance to the finals with another victory in Game 2 of the best of three series on Tuesday also at the same Pasig venue.

“Actually, this is what we have been discussing during the pre-game. We have to respect St. Clare as they’re capable of playing that way. Even at halftime, that’s still what I was telling them,” La Salle assistant coach Gian Nazario said after the match.

“Without Jonnel Policarpio (stomach) and EJ Gollena (hamstring), we needed more players to step up and they did.”

Michael Phillips tallied 17 points and nine rebounds laced by six steals and two blocks to headline the Green Archers’ onslaught while Nigerian big man Henry Agunanne had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks and Joshua David and CJ Austria chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.