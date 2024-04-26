Abalos to youth: ‘Be environment advocates’

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Thursday said he called on Sangguniang Kabataan officials, and the youth sector to help the government in advocating for environmental protection and conservation.

This, as he spoke before representatives from SK, national government agencies, local government units, academe, and youth and civil society organizations during the 6th National Youth Environmental Summit in Baguio City.

Abalos said the youth could help in environmental preservation efforts through tree planting and reforestation, advocating for stricter enforcement of environmental laws, and the implementation of the 4Rs: