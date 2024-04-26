4 minors rescued at Davao airport

Four female minors believed to be possible victims of trafficking in person were rescued by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) last Monday, 22 April, at the Davao International Airport (DIA).

Along with the joint elements of the WCPC Mindanao Field Unit, ASVEU 11, RWCPD 11, Sasa Police Station, DSWD FO XI, Regional Anti-Trafficking Task Force FO XI, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, and Philippine Center on Transnational Crime they were able to apprehend their two female companions.

The investigation, according to the arresting officers, revealed that the minors were offered jobs as online sellers in the morning and as female waiters in the evening in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

Both of their female companions were informed that they were being arrested for violating Republic Act 10364, which is also known as the “Expanded Anti-Human Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012,” and that their constitutional rights had been recorded via an alternative recording device in compliance with the Supreme Court’s Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Cameras in the Execution of Warrants.

Currently, the victims were sent to the City Social Welfare and Development Office Quick Response Team for temporary custody and intervention, while the female suspects were transferred to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for medical assessment.