PNP eyes axing Quiboloy licenses

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is considering canceling the firearms licenses of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy this week.

In a news forum on Wednesday, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said police chief Gen. Francisco Marbil is studying the recommendation and a decision will be out soon.

Fajardo noted PNP legal officers were also looking into the matter.

“I don’t want to preempt the decision of the PNP, but our Chief PNP is already studying the matter [and] we have legal officers on it,” she said in Filipino.

Fajardo said there is clear basis for the recommendation of the Firearms and Explosives Office.

“But we should wait for the formal signing by our chief PNP. And, hopefully, within the week it will be out, the approved decision of our Chief PNP,” she said.

Firearms law cited

Fajardo cited Section 4 of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act among the grounds for the revocation.

The Standards and Requisites for Issuance of and Obtaining a License to Own and Possess Firearms of the law states that “the applicant has not been convicted or is currently an accused in a pending criminal case before any court of law for a crime that is punishable with a penalty of more than two years.”

Fajardo also said that legal disability for gun ownership includes “pendency of a criminal case with an imposable penalty of two years,” which was the same grounds cited by Senator Risa Hontiveros when she urged the revocation of Quiboloy’s firearms licenses.

Hontiveros earlier criticized the PNP for making excuses about Quiboloy’s gun permits, saying the religious leader was now considered a “high-profile fugitive who must be apprehended.”

Fajardo said Quiboloy has 19 firearms and the license of one of them expired in March.