OTS honors personnel for exemplary service

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) recently celebrated its personnel’s exceptional performance and dedication.

The heartwarming ceremony early this week recognized Security Screening Officers (SSOs) who exhibited perfect attendance throughout the fiscal year 2023. These diligent officers were presented with certificates and plaques of appreciation for their unwavering commitment to their roles.

The OTS also acknowledged the efforts of staff members who successfully intercepted prohibited items from entering airports and ensured the safe return of lost belongings to their rightful owners.

It also paid tribute to employees who have dedicated 25 to 40 years of their lives to serving the Philippine government, leaving a lasting impact on their colleagues and the transportation security community.

Assistant Secretary Jose A. Briones Jr., officer-in-charge of the OTS, commended the awardees for their outstanding achievements.

“From the bottom of my heart, I would like to congratulate the awardees. I want to impress upon everybody that the mere presence on the frontline is a huge help, delivering our services to ensure the security of the civil aviation sector,” Briones said.

He announced that SSOs with perfect attendance would receive priority in promotions, underscoring the agency’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence.

He encouraged other SSOs to emulate their colleagues’ dedication and hard work.

As the OTS continues its mission to safeguard the nation’s transportation networks and the traveling public, the agency remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of professionalism and service excellence.