Holt saves day, lifts Terrafirma

Games tomorrow:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. — Phoenix vs Meralco

7:30 p.m. — San Miguel Beer vs Magnolia

Stephen Holt rescued Terrafirma from the jaws of defeat with a strong drive for the go-ahead basket in the last 3.1 seconds to beat skidding NorthPort, 110-108, and end a two-game slide in the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

With its chances of advancing to the playoffs on the line, the top pick in the last rookie draft zigzagged his way out of three Batang Pier defenders to drain the last of his team-high 22 points.

The Dyip then had a defensive gem by putting pressure on NorthPort’s go-to guy Arvin Tolentino, who got away from two defenders only to slam into a brick wall put up by Holt before Kenmark Carino swatted his attempt as time expired.

Terrafirma thus got back into the win column for an even 5-5 win-loss record and snapped a seven-game head-to-head losing slump over the Batang Pier dating back to the 2020 Philippine Cup.

“Credit to the effort of the players and they all want to improve our win-loss record,” Dyip coach Johnedel Cardel said as he reached his first five-win record as Terrafirma mentor.

“I told them if we win this game against NorthPort we’ll have a big chance to get into the quarterfinals.”

Terrafirma climbed to sixth spot and could advance to the quarters outright with another victory on 3 May against Magnolia to end its elimination campaign.

Holt, who shot 9-of-17 from the field, pulled down 12 rebounds and dished five assists with four steals.

Juami Tiongson added 21 markers, six assists and two boards, Louie Sangalang had a conference-best 19 points while Javi Gomez de Liaño and Isaac Go posted 14 and 10 markers, respectively, for the Dyip.

NorthPort’s woes continued as it crashed to its fifth straight defeat to slide to a 4-6 card and pushed to the brink of missing the playoff cut.