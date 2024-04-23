Slumping NorthPort chases crucial victory

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

4:30 p.m. — NorthPort vs Terrafirma

7:30 p.m. — TNT vs Phoenix

Skidding NorthPort gets a reality check following a string of defeats in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup.

After piling four straight wins to start their campaign, the Batang Pier suddenly found themselves on a four-game slump that could jeopardize their playoff bid.

So, expect NorthPort to come out with a sense of urgency when it takes on Terrafirma in a battle of sliding squads today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Game time is set at 4:30 p.m. followed by the 7:30 main game between Phoenix Super LPG and TNT Tropang Giga.

The Batang Pier, who looked poised to snatch a top two finish in the eliminations midway in the conference, have fallen behind in the tight middle of the pack as the quarterfinals slots are slowly getting occupied.

The Batang Pier and the Dyip, who both dropped their last two games, carry identical 4-5 win-loss cards in seventh to eighth spots.

Getting back up from a 100-120 beating at the hands of quarters-bound and unbeaten defending champion San Miguel Beer will be a big challenge for the young Batang Pier.

But NorthPort keeps its hopes high.

“We still have a chance. These last two games for sure we’re gonna give our best to win and get to playoffs especially with a tight race in the standings,” Batang Pier scoring leader Arvin Tolentino said following the loss last Sunday that saw them trail by as many as 39 points.

“Our next two games are very important. We shift our focus to that one,” added Tolentino, who is averaging 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Tolentino admits that NorthPort got a little bit cocky after racking up wins only to tumble to veteran-laden squads Magnolia, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, Rain or Shine and the Beermen.

“I think after our consecutive wins we kind of relaxed and had gotten a bit overconfident. But we look at the positive side of our four straight losses as an experience for us, especially for a young team like us,” the versatile forward said.

“I can’t pinpoint what really happened but I just want to look at the positive side of this stretch. It’s a good experience for us. Four straight wins then four straight losses, it got us back to earth again.”

The Dyip are also struggling of late, losing to San Miguel and Rain or Shine. Terrafirma hopes its 10-day break since its 104-116 loss to the Elasto Painters will be enough to turn its fortunes around.