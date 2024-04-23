PAF to deploy six fighter jets, aircraft for Pitch Black Exercises

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) will deploy six of its FA-50PH fighter jets and a C-130 medium transport aircraft to join the "Pitch Black" exercises to be hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) in June.

"The plan is to send in six FA-50s and one C-130 (to transport ground personnel and support equipment)," PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Australian-led "Pitch Black" multi-national air exercise will run from 12 July to 2 August.

Castillo said at least 120 personnel will join various drills during the Pitch Black.

"This first time the PAF will be sending in aircraft to participate in international exercise," Castillo said, noting that the country's participation aims to develop the PAF's interoperability with other participants in the exercise.