Go lambasts DSWD chief over aid release delays

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Tuesday lambasted Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian over reported disbursement delays in the government’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

Go grilled officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development during a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development.

“Secretary, is that your money?” Go asked Gatchalian in Filipino.

Gatchalian replied. “Sir, we don’t treat it as our money. We know it’s not our money.”

Go then asked: “So what takes you so long to implement.”

While Gatchalian was explaining about the delays in the cash distribution, Go butted in: “Because of the politics!”

The irked senator said government officials had no right to utilize the AICS program for political leverage.

“That’s the people’s money. Give it back to them. We don’t own it, that’s for poor people,” Go said.