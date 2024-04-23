China evacuates 110,000 amid severe rainstorm

Some 110,000 Guangdong residents have been relocated as heavy downpour that started over the weekend threatened to inundate the southern China province.

Four people died and 10 were missing, Xinhua reported, as the megacity of Shenzhen was among the areas listed as experiencing “heavy to very heavy downpours,” the city’s meteorological observatory said, adding the risk of flash floods was “very high.”

Climate change driven by human-emitted greenhouse gases makes extreme weather events more frequent and intense, and China is the world’s biggest emitter.

The latest China flooding lends credence to the findings of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) that Asia was the world’s most disaster-hit region from climate and weather hazards in 2023 with floods and storms as the chief cause of casualties and economic losses.

Global temperatures hit record highs last year, and the United Nations’ weather and climate agency said Asia was warming at a particularly rapid pace.

The WMO said the impact of heatwaves in Asia was becoming more severe, with melting glaciers threatening the region’s future water security.

It added that Asia was warming faster than the global average, with temperatures last year nearly two degrees Celsius above the 1961 to 1990 average.

“Many countries in the region experienced their hottest year on record in 2023, along with a barrage of extreme conditions, from droughts and heatwaves to floods and storms,” WMO chief Celeste Saulo said in a statement.

“Climate change exacerbated the frequency and severity of such events, profoundly impacting societies, economies, and, most importantly, human lives and the environment that we live in.”

The State of the Climate in Asia 2023 report highlighted the accelerating rate of key climate change indicators such as surface temperature, glacier retreat and sea level rise, saying they would have serious repercussions for societies, economies and ecosystems in the region.

“Asia remained the world’s most disaster-hit region from weather, climate and water-related hazards in 2023,” the WMO said.