Sara: VP mandate not affected by FL’s feelings

Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday said the personal feelings of First Lady (FL) Liza Araneta-Marcos have nothing to do with her mandate as the country’s second-highest government official.

Duterte was referring to Araneta-Marcos’ television interview where which she admitted having ill feelings because of the Vice President’s reaction when her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, called President Marcos “bangag” or high on drugs.

“My fellow countrymen, as a human being, First Lady Liza Marcos has a right to feel resentment and anger. But her personal feelings have nothing to do with my mandate as a government official,” the Vice President said in a video message.

Duterte said she will have a private conversation with President Marcos to discuss the matter.

“For us to move forward, we will leave it to a private conversation between me and President ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. for the next steps,” she said.

Duterte said the government should prioritize solving the country’s many problems like the rising prices of food and other basic commodities.

“There is also a looming problem with water and electricity supply, while the proliferation of illegal drugs is still rampant,” she added.

Duterte also said the threats of criminality, terrorism, and insurgency in the country are still not over.

In an interview on the “Tune in kay Tunying” online program last week, the First Lady said that to her Duterte was a “bad shot” after the Vice President attended a prayer rally in Davao City where she was caught on camera laughing when her father accused the President of being a drug addict.

The former president also said Marcos was included in the drug watch list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, a claim that was denied by the agency.