SNAPS

PBBM welcomes Qatar's Emir to Malacañang

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, inspect the troops during an arrival honors ceremony at the Kalayaan Grounds of Malacañan Palace in Manila on 22 April 2024. Sheikh Tamim is in the country for a two-day state visit upon the invitation of President Marcos Jr. The two leaders are expected to discuss regional issues and strengthen bilateral relations, which encompass cooperation in various sectors including labor, climate change, trade, investments, energy security, education, youth, and sports. Approximately 250,000 Filipinos reside in Qatar, with bilateral relations tracing back to 1981, the year after Sheikh Tamim's birth. Sheikh Tamim, the fourth son of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who abdicated in 2013, visited the Philippines in 2012. | via YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL