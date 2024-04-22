SNAPS

Pawi-CAN launched on Earth Day

LOOK: Virtual assistant company Athena, together with La Union LGU, launches on Earth Day, 22 April 2024, the "Pawi-CAN: A Sustainable Waste Management Project" at Kabsat in San Juan, La Union. The project promotes responsible waste management and environmental stewardship among locals and tourists. In collaboration with the San Juan Resort and Hotel Association Inc. (SJRRHASS), Dragon 8 Junkshop, and the local government unit of San Juan, La Union, Athena unveiled special Athena turtle bins designed by visual artist and La Union native John Parmisano. Bins were strategically placed in high-traffic areas popular with tourists and remote workers in Urbiztondo, San Juan Beach. | via Dianne Bacelonia