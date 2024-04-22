NFA raises palay buying prices

The National Food Authority (NFA) has started buying palay or unmilled rice from farmers at higher farmgate prices as it seeks to shore up the country’s buffer stock of the staple grain.

The NFA recently increased its buying price for palay after admitting a slack in their procurement due to private traders outbidding them in a reversal of roles.

Under the NFA’s marked-up prices, the clean and dry rice variety will be bought at between P23 and P30 per kilogram, while the fresh and wet will be bought at P17 to P23 per kilogram.

At the previous buying prices, clean and dry were P19 to P23 per kilogram, while fresh and wet were P16 to P19 per kilogram. The NFA said traders bid higher buying prices of P27.

“This new pricing scheme will mark a new era for NFA palay buying,” said NFA officer-in-charge administrator Larry Lacson.

“This is unique in the sense that different provinces will have different prices depending on the conditions in the province such as prevailing farmgate price, remaining harvest, and most importantly the target palay procurement for the area,” he said.

Moreover, the DA attached agency said that clean and dry should be at least 90 percent pure and have a moisture content of no more than 14 percent, while fresh and wet should have a moisture range of 22 to 29.9 percent.

The DA is optimistic that local rice production will increase as farmers will be encouraged to plant more with NFA’s higher buying prices.