NFA acquires palay at higher prices to secure buffer stock

The National Food Authority (NFA) on Monday began palay acquisition from farmers at higher prices to secure sufficient rice buffer stock in case of national emergencies.

The NFA recently increased its buying price for palay after admitting a slack in their procurement due to private traders outbidding them with higher purchase prices.

In the marked-up prices, the clean and dry will have a buying price range of P23 to P30 per kilogram, while the fresh and wet will be bought at P17 to P23 per kilogram.

From the previous buying prices, clean and dry was at P19 to P23 per kilogram, while fresh and wet was at P16 to P19 per kilogram.

NFA said that traders bid higher buying prices of P27.

"This new pricing scheme will mark a new era for NFA palay buying," said NFA officer-in-charge administrator Larry Lacson.

"This is unique in a sense that different provinces will have different prices depending on the conditions in the province such as prevailing farm gate price, remaining harvest, and most importantly the target palay procurement for the area," he added.

Moreover, the Department of Agriculture-attached agency said that clean and dry should at least be 90 percent pure and have a moisture of no more than 14 percent, while fresh and wet should have a moisture range of 22 to 29.9 percent.

Hence, the DA is optimistic that local rice production will increase following the NFA's improved palay purchase prices.

Agriculture spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said that the implications of this for palay would include encouraging farmers to plant more rice.