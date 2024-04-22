FLI earnings surge by 34%

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), the real estate arm of the Gotianun Group, is set to distribute a cash dividend of P0.05 per common share by the middle of the year, representing a 34 percent increase in the dividend payout ratio.

The company said on Monday that the payout ratio was the highest since 2014, demonstrating its financial stability and commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

“This underscores our commitment to create value and generate sustainable returns for our shareholders as we drive growth and progress in the real estate sector,” FLI president and CEO Tristan Las Marias said in a report to the stock exchange.

Residential projects set

According to FLI, the dividend distribution is scheduled on 5 June for stockholders on record as of 13 May.

Shareholders of FLI can anticipate continued elevated earnings for the year as the company prepares to embark on the launch of residential projects with a combined value of P25 billion. These projects will primarily comprise mid-rise residential buildings and landed housing.

“We will continue to offer value-for-money residential developments anchored on well-planned townships as we fulfill our core purpose of building the Filipino dream,” Las Marias said.

FLI plans to continue to develop mid-rise buildings, catering to the increasing demand for modern living spaces.

Last year, the company launched 11 new projects in key areas nationwide worth P8.7 billion.

FLI sustained its growth trajectory fueled by a 13 percent growth in residential revenues of P14.49B, with solid sales results generated by our projects in Laguna, Davao, Pangasinan, Rizal, Zamboanga and Cebu.

As such, Las Marias said he is confident in achieving its targets for the year, which will be shared with its shareholders.

In February, FLI launched Iloilo Centrale, an 11.4-hectare mixed-use development that combines urban living with the region’s rich heritage. The company is committed to building communities that cater to the evolving needs of Filipino families, providing quality and affordability.

FLI is anticipating growth and expansion in its office and commercial leasing businesses, following a 13 percent increase in rental revenues in 2023.

Furthermore, the company is investing in large-scale industrial parks, such as the Filinvest Innovation Parks in New Clark City and Ciudad de Calamba, to promote economic activity.

The construction of Ready-Built-Factories is already underway, marking a significant step towards creating a fresh asset class.