Escudero supports Marcos' order easing agri-product imports

Senator Francis Escudero on Monday expressed support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s new order or easing the procedures related to the agricultural products importation.

Escudero believes that Marcos' Administrative Order 20 will curb the increasing prices of basic commodities and streamline agri-importation processes.

The AO 20, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 18 April, directed the Department of Agriculture, in coordination either with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) or the Department of Finance (DOF), to streamline procedures and requirements in the licensing of importers, minimize processing time of application for importation, and exempt licensed trades from submission of registration requirements.

However, Escudero urged the government to also ramp up local agri-production as importation should only be one of the country's options to address inflation.

"I agree with the President but I would have preferred that more emphasis is given on local production than importation. Importation should only be a temporary solution to the country's needs of agricultural products such as pork and fishery products," he said.

"True and genuine food security is based on domestic ability and supply to answer our needs with importation simply being a stop-gap or in the interim while we haven't achieved food security yet in order to curb inflation of basic food staples," he pointed out.

There were raised concerns that unscrupulous importers might abuse the easing of administrative procedures and removing non-tariff barriers.

But Escudero expressed confidence in the DA's capability to address such matter.

"I trust that Secretary (Francis Tiu) Laurel will hold accountable whoever commits abuses as I know him to be a man of integrity and will not tolerate corruption," he said.

Non-tariff barriers are policy measures, other than customs tariff, that restrict trade, including but not limited to quotas, import licensing systems, regulations and red tape.