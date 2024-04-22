DoJ orders P218-M shabu claimant indictment

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday revealed that it has ordered the indictment of the consignee of the over 31 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P218,484,000 seized in Pasay City by members of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

According to DoJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, he ordered the indictment after the prosecutor handling the inquest proceedings found probable cause on the charges.

Based on information submitted by authorities, the respondent was identified as Christine Tigranes of Balingasa, Manila and the claimant of the illegal contrabands from a certain Isaac Chikore from Zimbabwe.

The illegal drugs, wrapped in four brown cartons, were declared as machinery mufflers placed inside four parcels which the consignee received at the PAIR-PAGS Center inside the NAIA complex.

Reports disclosed that the parcels passed through an X-ray examination where authorities discovered something suspicious, forcing them to conduct a 100 percent physical inspection on the items and arrest the respondent.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Laboratory Service has also determined that the contrabands seized were indeed methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

“May this be a warning to those who continue to associate themselves with illegal drugs, expect that our crusade against this menace to society will be more vicious in the upcoming days and will never stop until we attain our ultimate goal of a 100 percent drug-free Philippines,” Remulla said.

“The Department is firm in its commitment to waging war against drugs,” he added.

Tigranes will face charges for Violation of Section 4 (Importation of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Dangerous Drugs Act) and Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation or Exportation) of RA 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act).