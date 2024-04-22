Delgaco seeks improvement

Rower Joanie Delgaco vows to go all out as she prepares for her debut in the Paris Olympics.

A day after formally punching a slot in the Summer Games, Delgaco said she will be disciplined as she joins other Filipino Olympians in their one-month training in Metz, which is just more than an hour train ride away from the French capital.

The 26-year-old Delgaco clocked seven minutes and 49.39 seconds to finish fourth in the final of the 2024 Asian and Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta in Chungju, South Korea over the weekend.

She, however, stressed that she’s far from satisfied so she will use the training camp as an opportunity to finetune her performance.

“I saw in the tournament my limitations and what I can improve on. The Olympics promises to have strong opponents and it made me realize I have to do better,” Delgaco said.

“For me, discipline is a must. You have to give your all in training so that when the competition comes, you won’t have any regrets.”

Delgaco is the first female Filipino rower in history to make it to the Olympics. She is also the fourth Filipino rower in the Summer Games after Benjie Sumulong (2000 Sydney), teammate Cris Nievarez (2021 Tokyo) and head coach Edgardo Maerina (1988 Seoul).

Maerina said Delgaco will only get better once she trains in France as she will be fully focused on making an impact in her debut in the Summer Games.

So far, Nievarez is the standard for Filipino rowers as he made it as far as the quarterfinal of the men’s singles sculls in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“Getting her to train overseas will be good for her. There, she will just thing about, eating, sleeping and training,” Maerina said.

“All I can say is this kid is a hard worker and this is her third time trying to get to the Olympics. She really wanted this.”