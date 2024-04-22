19 parked vehicles at NAIA 3 burn

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Monday disclosed that at least 19 vehicles inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 parking extension area caught fire.

In its report, the MIAA said that the fire incident started at 1:28 p.m. as responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection in Pasay City swiftly doused the fire along with the help of five firetrucks from the MIAA Rescue and Firefighting Division.

The fire was declared contained at 1:57 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Based on initial investigations, the vehicle blaze was caused by a grass fire.

“The spread of fire was fast. What was initially reported to us was one vehicle catches fire, but when the Fire Department arrived to respond, there were already several others that were affected,” MIAA acting general manager Eric Jose Ines in an online interview.

He added that most of the cars were severely damaged.

Ines also assured the public that normal operations continued and no flights were disrupted.

However, he stressed that the MIAA has no liability regarding the incident as the parking area is leased to a private concessionaire.