Yulo bags gold, silver

Carlos Yulo captured a gold and a silver medal Sunday in the FIG World Cup Series in Doha, Qatar.

Seeing action at the Aspire Dome, Yulo appeared right on track for his 2024 Paris Olympics medal bid when he topped the men’s parallel bars after scoring 15.2 points.

This is Yulo’s first gold medal in a World Cup Series since last year where he also won the parallel bars and the vault.

Hung Yuan-tsi of Chinese Taipei came in second with 14.966 points and Caio Souza wound up third with 14.566 points.

In the vault, Yulo added another medal after clinching the silver with an average score of 15.066 points.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Artur Davytan of Armenia came out on top with 15.166 points while Yahor Sharamkou of Belarus took the bronze after an average score of 14.749 points.

In the four editions held in Cairo, Cottbus (Germany), Baku and Doha, Yulo took home three medals after his bronze medal in the floor exercise in the Azebaijani capital last February.

Meanwhile, Filipino-American gymnast Emma Malabuyo failed to book a slot in the Paris Games after she finished the World Cup Series at third overall.

Malabuyo wasn’t able to maintain her spot at the second seed as she failed to make it to the final of the women’s floor exercise a few days ago.

On the other hand, Levi Ruivivar booked her slot to the French capital last Saturday after her silver medal in the women’s uneven bars.

She joins Yulo and Aleah Finnegan in the Paris Olympics beginning on 26 July.