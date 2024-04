SNAPS

Workers' assembly for nat'l minimum wage

LOOK: Labor centers and sectoral organizations convene a workers' assembly, drawing hundreds of participants from agricultural, public, and private sectors. The event aims to forge unities among workers from different sectors on wage increase and toward a national minimum wage based on family living wage levels at the Occupational Safety and Health Center, Agham Road, Brgy. Bagong Pag-asa in Quezon City on 21 April 2024. | via Analy Labor