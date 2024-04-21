War off the table in Balikatan — NSC

The National Security Council on Saturday doused China’s notion that the Philippines-United States Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) military exercises would “only aggravate tensions and undermine regional stability” in the South China Sea.

NSC spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the Balikatan drills are not in preparation for war.

“War is off the table,” Malaya said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has maintained the Balikatan exercises are “not directed towards any specific nation.”

China earlier warned the Philippines that “attempts to bring in external forces to safeguard its so-called security will only lead to greater insecurity for itself.”

AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad pointed out that Balikatan is a regularly scheduled and longstanding exercise that enhances the Philippines’ ability to work with its allies and partners.

“As a sovereign and independent state, it is the prerogative of the Philippines to engage in activities that contribute to our national security and defense posture,” Trinidad told DAILY TRIBUNE on Saturday.

Trinidad said the holding of this year’s Balikatan is part of the long-standing Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and the US.

It is focused on strengthening the AFP’s readiness and resilience “in the face of evolving security challenges in the country’s domain and the region,” he said. “It is an integral part of our ongoing efforts to develop our territorial defense capabilities and ensure that we can effectively safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Cope Thunder

On Saturday, the Philippine Air Force and the United States Air Force wrapped up this year’s first iteration of their Cope Thunder Exercise.

During the closing ceremony at Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga, the PAF and USAF’s skilled personnel exchanged best practices in aircraft maintenance.

The 11-day bilateral training exercise between Filipino and American airmen focused on air-to-ground operations, logistics, and mission support planning and execution.

Military drills involving approximately 700 airmen from various PAF and USAF units were conducted in the Northern Luzon Intensive Military Training Area.

Cope Thunder exercises are a prerequisite to the country’s preparation for the upcoming large-force employment missions in the Balikatan Exercise, which will begin on 22 April.

This year’s second iteration of Cope Thunder-Philippines is tentatively scheduled for June.

Don’t fall into trap

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año on Saturday maintained the Philippines does not recognize the “gentleman’s agreement” supposedly entered into by former President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the country’s activities at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

“The persistent discourse about alleged, unsubstantiated or imaginary promises of a secret non-binding gentleman’s agreement or deals has been used to create distractions, divisions, and conflict among our people,” Año said.

He reiterated that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was firm about defending and protecting the country’s interest in the WPS.

“The President has been very clear: This administration is not aware of any secret or gentleman’s agreement, and if there was such under the previous administration, the same has been rescinded,” he said.

“Moreover, any such agreement, if proven to be true, is inimical to the national interest and the Constitution,” he added.

Año said those who made such an agreement must explain it to the Filipino people.

“But it is not and will never be binding on this administration,” he said, urging the public not to fall into the trap of seeking to sow division and weaken the country’s resolve in asserting its sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the WPS.

He added: “We call on all Filipinos to stand their ground and push back against these maligned and corrosive narratives that seek to undermine the national interest.”