Vanguards, Huskers stage rousing debuts

Debuting teams Nueva Ecija and Quezon Province shook off sluggish starts to beat their respective opponents in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season elimination round last Saturday at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards rallied to forge overtime where they blitzed Quezon City TODA Aksyon, 80-74, to duplicate the Quezon Huskers’ scrambling 88-81 victory over the Valenzuela Classics.

JC Cullar canned a short jumper to extend the game for Nueva Ecija, 66-66, after which Will McAloney, Mer Jesper Ayaay, JB Bahio and Eman Calo took over the scoring chores to lift the Rice Vanguards to victory after trailing for 33 minutes.

Ayaay wound up with 17 points and seven rebounds while McAloney finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Nueva Ecija Coach Don Dulay.

Nueva Ecija, the Fourth Season national champion, also drew prower from Rob Celiz with 13 points and five rebounds, Cullar with 12 points, five assists and three rebounds, and Bahio with 10 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Quezon City, which suffered its first defeat in three games, got 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals from Rafael Are and 15 points plus four rebounds from Abdul Sawat.

Valenzuela surged ahead, 49-34, and held the reins for more than 27 minutes, but in the end, it was Quezon Province that shone behind LJay Gonzales, Thomas Torres, RJ Minerva and Ximone Sandagon.