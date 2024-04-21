Thai ace focused on ICTSI Luisita title

Multi-title holder Patcharajutar Kongkraphan reinforces the competitive atmosphere at the ICTSI Luisita Ladies International 2024, adding interest and excitement to an already formidable lineup when the $100,000 championship fires off on Tuesday at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

With an impressive track record of 20 titles worldwide, including victories on the Thai LPGA and Epson Tour, the seasoned 32-year-old Thai golfer emerges as one of the top contenders in the tournament co-sanctioned by the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT).

Eager for redemption after missing out on victory in last year’s ICTSI Anvaya Cove Ladies International, Kongkraphan faces fierce competition from a talented field, including top-ranked players from the TLPGA such as No. 2 Yu-Ju Chen, Jo Hua Hung, Yi-Tsen Chou and Chih Yun Wu.

The tournament, sponsored by ICTSI and serving as the third leg of the TLPGA and fourth stop of the LPGT, promises thrilling action over 54 holes.

Local talents, led by Harmie Constantino, however, are poised for battle, aiming to secure victory on home soil.

Constantino, fresh off consecutive victories at Rancho Palos Verdes and Caliraya Springs, seeks to continue her winning streak at the challenging Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed course.

Other local contenders are Daniella Uy, the reigning LPGT Order of Merit champion, along with Princess Superal, Chanelle Avaricio, Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera, Mikha Fortuna, Sarah Ababa and rookies Mafy Singson and Lois Kaye Go.

As anticipation builds for the tournament, a select group of pros will engage in the traditional pro-am tournament on Monday, offering a glimpse of the competitive spirit and camaraderie that define the sport.