Taal records new phreatic eruptions

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded on Sunday four phreatic eruptions and 17 volcanic earthquakes at the Taal Volcano based on their 24-hour monitoring.

Based on the state seismology bureau’s data gathered from 12 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday, the four phreatic eruption events lasted from two to four minutes.

It added that six volcanic tremors were included in the 17 volcanic quakes recorded, lasting also from two to four minutes.

On Thursday, Taal spewed 2104 metric tons of sulfur dioxide and was observed to have an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake.

Alert Level 1 is still maintained in Taal Volcano, which Phivolcs defines as having a low level of volcanic unrest, meaning it is still in an abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest or the threat of eruptive activity.

The public is warned against possible hazards that can occur, including steam-driven, phreatic, or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake are currently prohibited.