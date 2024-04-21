‘Step up hunt for Quiboloy’

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Sunday called on newly designated Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Francisco Marbil, to order the police organization to step up the hunt for Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a radio interview, Hontiveros said the PNP should look into the possible failure of intelligence in locating and arresting the fugitive religious leader. She questioned how Quiboloy still evaded authorities despite three arrest warrants against him.

“Quiboloy has three warrants already and yet he is not arrested. Because there might be a failure of intelligence if it takes them this long to determine Quiboloy’s whereabouts so that he can be arrested,” Hontiveros said.

She noted the Pasig and Davao courts, and the Senate, have already issued warrants of arrest against Quiboloy — who was charged with child sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking.

Hontiveros also urged the PNP to hasten the cancellation of Quiboloy’s license to own firearms.

“What took them so long to cancel his license to firearms? It’s all over the social media. What proof does the PNP need to see?” she wondered.

The senator also warned of the possible actions of Quiboloy’s alleged private army.

“Quiboloy has a private army. They are armed, and they are vocal on social media that they are ready to sacrifice themselves, and [that] they are ready to use their weapons, willing to be violent just to protect Quiboloy. So, what now? He could be a threat to the peace and order of our country,” Hontiveros said.

She added: “I hope that the PNP will step up to respect the warrants that they have served and arrest Quibuloy.”