Solon: Consider quitting Deped post over silence

Vice President Sara Duterte should step down from her post as Education secretary over her continuing silence on the verbal assaults leveled by her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, against his successor and her boss, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Manila Rep. Joel Chua asserted on Saturday that the VP should show some “decency” by resigning as head of the Department of Education (DepEd) for keeping quiet while her father repeatedly insulted the President.

“Her family unleashed a barrage of insults and attacks directly at the President, and yet she does nothing and is still enjoying the perks of being part of the official family,” Chua said. “She should (stop) pretending to be a full partner of the President.”

Former president Duterte last week made it clear that he was not against Marcos—a stark contrast to his previous statements where he strongly criticized the leadership of his successor.

The tough-talking Duterte recently called Marcos a “crybaby” for counting on the United States to handle geopolitical issues with China concerning the hotly contested West Philippine Sea.

The “ad hominem” attack by the former president was his latest against Marcos, adding to the series of past attacks, which included accusing him of being “banging” or stone, a “drug addict,” and taking foreign trips and state visits merely for leisure.

The Duterte family has openly opposed the Marcos administration’s policies and repeatedly criticized the President.

In January, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte told Marcos to resign if he did not have love and aspirations for the Philippines. Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte said the Marcos administration’s policies on the WPS were a demonization of China.

Vice President Duterte has yet to issue a statement on the escalating hostilities between the Philippines and China over the WPS since she assumed office in June 2022, but Marcos jumped to her defense, saying it was not her role to talk about Beijing.

Chua, however, said it was time to hold the Duterte family accountable for their attacks on the President and the vice president and for remaining passive.

“VP Duterte has been woefully silent as our sovereignty and national patrimony in the West Philippine Sea and EEZ have been challenged with ship blockades and aggressive maneuvers against our fisherfolk, Coast Guard, BFAR (Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources), and NAMRIA (National Mapping and Resource Information Authority),” Chua said.

“She cannot have the best of both worlds by being a fence-sitter while her family and their allies challenge President Marcos’s authority and mandate and while having little to show in terms of substantive results at the Department of Education, where she is secretary,” he said.

The lawmaker also criticized the VP for the so-called Catch-Up Fridays in schools, which he deemed “a waste of time with no real results to show.”

Daily Tribune sought comments from the Office of the Vice President and other House members on Chua’s call, but they have yet to respond at press time.