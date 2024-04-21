PLDT seeks firm mart dominance

PLDT Inc., the integrated telecommunications company led by tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, is elevating its home broadband business — PLDT Home — to sustain its market dominance this year.

“We have grown market share in terms of our fiber business year-on-year. It’s a focus of our business and we see it as actually the future, not just for PLDT, but for the industry. It’s a future area,” Jeremiah de la Cruz, PLDT senior vice president and head of Consumer Business — Home, said in an interview.

“Our goal, focus and commitment is to continue to grow in that space. We’ve dominated. We want that to continue,” he added.

To extend connectivity to greenfield areas, PLDT Home is escalating its plan to expand its fiber network footprint nationwide by reaching more households and barangays.

To fulfill the varying connectivity requirements of Filipino families, PLDT Home is continuously expanding its offering and service portfolio.

Following the launch of the country’s first Gigabit Fiber plans, which offer ultra-fast connectivity speeds of up to 10Gbps, PLDT Home is now introducing its Always On service.