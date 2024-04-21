SNAPS

NCR Palaro 2024

LOOK: Students from public schools in Quezon City performed during their preparation event for the NCR Palaro 2024, held at Quezon City Hall on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Student-athletes from public and private schools at elementary and secondary levels can compete, provided they qualify by winning at their regional meet. For young Filipino student-athletes, the Palarong Pambansa is the culmination of school sports competitions, which start with local school intramurals, followed by the congressional district, provincial, and regional athletic meets. | via Analy Labor