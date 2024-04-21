MSMEs need gov’t aid for net zero bid

Across different sectors and industries, a policy is necessary to ensure that everyone moves in the same direction and works towards the same goal.

Thus, the government must implement a framework that will serve as the foundation for all businesses to realistically achieve the objective of net-zero emissions nationwide.

“What we need is a policy to get everybody to the same page and that’s currently absent.

Everybody needs to arrive at net zero almost together — me, the same businesses, my suppliers, partners — absent that, it is difficult to achieve the targets,” Holcim Philippines chief sustainability officer Samuel Manlosa said during the Net Zero 101 Media Training last week.

The training was spearheaded by the Net Zero Carbon Alliance (NZCA).

Implement carbon pricing

He acknowledged that small businesses, in particular, require assistance in adopting a sustainability agenda and reducing their emissions, apart from taking up a net-zero policy.

Manlosa suggested carbon pricing as a potential government initiative. This mechanism aims to reduce carbon emissions by imposing a fee on activities that release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

In the upcoming decade, the Philippines intends to considerably decrease greenhouse gas emissions, use cleaner energy sources, and pursue other ambitious goals.

The government’s current Nationally Determined Contribution aim is to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent between 2020 and 2030.

Additionally, it aims to boost the percentage of renewable energy in the energy production mix to 35 percent by 2030 and to 50 percent by 2050.

However, the Philippines does not have a precise plan or commitment to attain net zero emissions, even though many companies in the nation have vowed to take action to cut their carbon footprint.