Man wanted for sexual assault nabbed

An anti-criminality operation conducted by the Las Piñas City police resulted in the apprehension of a man ranked third on the wanted list of the Southern Police District.

The suspect was identified as alias Marion, aged 38, who was taken into custody at 7 p.m. on 19 April 2024, in Barangay Almanza Dos, Las Piñas City.

The arrest was made by operatives of the warrant and subpoena section and the Station Intelligence Section of the city police.

The suspect was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for three counts of sexual assault, docketed as CC Nos. 24-0202, 24-0203, and 24-0204.

Judge Mildred Jacinto Marquez of Family Court Branch 2 of Las Piñas City ordered the suspect’s arrest on 18 March 2024. The bail was set at P600,000.