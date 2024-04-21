Kuya Bong backs Tacloban TESDA graduates

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has recently lauded the graduates of the Contact Center Services National Certificate (NC II) program at E-Tech Global Training Academy Inc. in Tacloban City, Leyte.

The Contact Center Services NC II program, jointly developed by TESDA and Call Centers Academy which Go has supported to be extended to the chosen scholars, is designed to introduce the fundamentals of call center operations.

“The skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field,” said Go to the graduates.

A total of 250 graduates received tokens of appreciation, such as grocery packs, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball from the lawmaker.

The curriculum includes customer service, handling inquiries, managing complaints, and utilizing information technology tools. This program adheres to international standards and includes modules that enhance communication skills, which are crucial for excelling in any call center position.

“This program is essential for providing Filipinos with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the call center industry,” Go said.

The senator also stressed that offering such specialized training boosts their employment prospects and significantly contributes to the nation’s economic development.

Go also filed Senate Bill 2115 to institutionalize TVET and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.

Meanwhile, Go, as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged the graduates to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers in the province if they need medical assistance from the government.