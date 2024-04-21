SNAPS

Kids beat the heat at Cabonegro Mini Resort

LOOK: To beat the heat, kids enjoyed the pool at Cabonegro Mini Resort in Nawasa Line, Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City, on Saturday, 20 April 2024. The owner charged pool-goers P40 each. The temperature reached 38.2 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila on Thursday, the hottest for the metropolis so far this year, according to PAGASA. This surpassed the highest recorded temperature for April in the National Capital Region since almost a century ago when temperatures reached 38.0 degrees Celsius in Port Area, Manila, on 30 April 1915. | via Analy Labor