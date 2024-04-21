Going net zero with green networks

Mobile network giant Globe is slashing its environmental impact while keeping business strong through cutting-edge technology.

By 2050, the company aims to be completely Net Zero, meaning their operations won’t contribute any harmful emissions to the atmosphere.

“We’re thrilled to enhance our alliance with internal and external partners and adopt next-generation solutions. It’s a crucial move for our network’s green transformation aiming for net-zero emissions. This implementation will ensure significant energy cost savings while maintaining our commitment to excellent customer experience,” says Joel Agustin, SVP and head of Network Planning and Engineering at Globe. “This green makeover is essential for our network, and it’ll save us a ton on energy costs too. The best part? You won’t even notice a difference in your service.”

Globe’s multiple strategies not only aim to conserve power and energy but also guarantee peak network performance and seamless user experience, as follows:

Advanced BTS Power-Saving Techniques Base Transceiver Stations powers down during slow times and saves power without affecting your signal.

AI/ML-Driven Energy Management Artificial intelligence and machine learning predicts network traffic and balances power use and connectivity.

Modernization for Sustainability Ditching outdated equipment for brand new, energy-efficient models make Globe a leader in environmental consciousness in the sector.

Streamlining Resources Inactive and obsolete equipment are decommissioned to cut down on redundant energy use.

Data Analytics and Crowdsourcing Data and information are used to pinpoint areas for improvement, doing away with wasteful test drives.

As a leader in the telecom industry, Globe sets the bar for a greener, smarter future while ensuring optimal performance and uninterrupted service for its customers.