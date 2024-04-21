Global warming looms, CCC warns

The Climate Change Commission on Saturday called on the public and other key stakeholders in the country to prepare for the massive impacts of global warming.

In a statement, CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said the rapid increase in greenhouse gas emissions has spurred climate change, worsening its impact on food systems and other vital ecosystems.

“Global warming is a global, historic, and systemic issue that requires immediate attention,” he added.

Borje also underscored the need to ramp up the implementation of national plans geared towards building the country’s resilience amid the worsening climate change.

He cited that the United Nation’s weather agency, World Meteorological Organization (WMO), issued a red alert warning on the worsening effects of climate change.

WMO earlier confirmed that 2023 was the hottest year on record and raising the global average near-surface temperature to 1.45 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Borje said the Philippines continues to experience some of its warmest days, with the heat index almost reaching half the boiling point of water — under 100 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that heat indices are expected to reach “danger” levels on 20 April, particularly in 13 places across the country.

Among these areas are Aborlan, Palawan (45°C); Puerto Princesa, Palawan (44°C); Roxas City, Capiz (44°C); Iloilo City, Iloilo (43°C); Dumagas, Iloilo (43°C); Iba, Zambales (42°C); Sangley Point, Cavite (42°C); Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas (42°C); Coron, Palawan (42°C); San Jose, Occidental Mindoro (42°C); Catarman, Northern Samar (42°C); Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte (42°C); and Davao City (42°C).

Last year, PAGASA logged the highest heat indexes in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte (48°C); Legazpi City, Albay (47°C); San Jose, Occidental Mindoro (47°C); Dagupan City, Pangasinan (46°C); and Aparri, Cagayan (46°C).

Borje said the heat index in the country is a similar phenomenon also felt across the world.

“The CCC urges everyone from the government, private sector, the academe, and the youth to prepare for the impacts of global warming, including the heat waves and rising heat indices that we are currently experiencing,” he said.

The CCC, together with other government agencies, has developed the draft National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan (NDCIP) — plans Borje said to require “urgent implementation.”

The NAP aims to reduce vulnerability to the impacts of climate change by building adaptive capacity and resilience and facilitating the integration of climate change adaptation into policies and programs.

The NDCIP, on the other hand, outlines key actions, phasing, costs, and implementation arrangements for delivering the Philippines’ NDC under the identified policies and measures for transport, energy, waste, industry, and agriculture sectors.

The heat index is a measure indicating the level of discomfort humans perceive due to the combination of high temperature and humidity.

“Climate change is harming our food systems and other vital ecosystems,” Borje stressed.

He said collective action is crucial to curb food insecurity and population displacement.

“Our heightened awareness and improved understanding of the nexus between climate change and health is critical to ensure Filipinos remain prepared and able to adapt,” he added.