DENR launching daily Earth Day

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is launching on 22 April the Earth Day Every Day Project to mobilize the youth in curbing plastic pollution and to strengthen the fight against the use of plastic.

Earth Day Every Day Project is a plastics collection competition among students nationwide. It aims to engage the youth on the importance of recycling plastics and to foster a culture of environmental responsibilities in line with the values of scouting.

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga will be joined by SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, SM Prime Holdings Inc. Assistant Vice President Jessica Bianca Sy-Bell, Nestle’ Philippines, Inc. Corporate Affairs Head Senior Vice President Joey Uy, Boy Scouts of the Philippines Secretary General Kim Robert de Leon, and Girl Scouts of the Philippines National President Cristina Lim-Yuson in signing the Pledge of Commitment for the project which will be held in Pasay City.

“The Earth Day Every Day Project advocates the promotion of feasible methods to reduce waste and foster a culture of sustainability among the youth and communities, and motivates participation through incentives. For this, we thank Nestle, SM Supermalls and the Boy and Girl Scouts of the Philippines for their invaluable support and collaboration. Their robust presence and proactive engagement will serve as a multiplier effect in our advocacy efforts,” Loyzaga said.