DA exec: Find future in farming

The declining number of Filipino farmers and the aging population in the sector are the challenges the country's agriculture industry faces.

As of 2020, there are 2.4 million farmers in the country with an average age of 56, based on Philippine Statistics and Agriculture records.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), thus, laid out opportunities and programs to gain the interest of the youth to engage in farming and agribusiness enterprises.

“There's a future in farming,” DA Undersecretary for High-Value Crops Cheryl Marie Natividad-Caballer said in a radio interview.

“That future is according to the new mechanism that we are implementing under the leadership of Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.; we will introduce the technology and innovation that apply to them,” she added.

Young Farmers Challenge

Caballer said that the department currently has the Young Farmers Challenge (YFC) program to assist those who are still studying and want to implement their agribusiness venture.

“Those who are studying agriculture or agri-related courses or have already graduated can join. Every year we have a contest here for the search for the best business plan and best innovation; we have a provincial, regional and national search,” she said, noting that those selected will be given P80,000 to as much as P150,000 to actualize their business plans and proof of concept.

“This is if they do a thesis and start looking at the lucrative side of farming by way of introducing modern and modern methods of farming,” she added.

Dev’t assistance

Besides providing financial grant assistance to young Filipinos venturing into new agri-fishery works, the YFC program, undertaken in collaboration with the office of Senator Imee Marcos and the Government Service Insurance System, is also offering various development assistance such as coaching and mentoring, product promotion, and business development assistance to Food and Drug Administration registration.

The DA recently had its send-off ceremony for 23 scholars for this year’s Young Filipino Farm Leaders Training in Japan, an 11-month training program and a partnership with the Japan Agricultural Exchange Council that aims to develop young Filipino farmers' knowledge and expertise in farming by exposing and immersing them in Japan’s farming practices and technologies.