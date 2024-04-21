CoA flags Ilocos Sur LGU over ‘unused’ farm inputs, tractors

The Commission on Audit (CoA) has called on the local government of San Juan in Ilocos Sur for the non-distribution of procured farm inputs and tractors worth over P174 million.

In its report, state auditors revealed that the San Juan municipal government purchased various goods in the latter part of 2023, including hand tractors, farm implements, pesticides, vaccines, disinfectants and fishing boats, for a total of P174,565,875.

However, in its delivery validation in January and February, the CoA revealed that the foregoing goods had not yet been distributed to the end-users and were still in the custody of the General Services Officer and Municipal Agriculturist; hence, they should still be included in the inventory account.

The inorganic granular fertilizer, which accounted for the biggest chunk of the budget at P68,615,750, has also yet to be delivered to farmers.

CoA lamented that the said goods were already recognized/recorded as expenses notwithstanding the LGUs’ inaction in giving them to the respective recipients.

State auditors also said that the non-distribution of procured goods renders the accuracy of the inventory account misleading and materially affects its fair presentation in the financial statement.

“These were already recognized as expense, thus understating the balance of the inventory, government equity and income accounts and overstating the expense account by the amount of P174,565,875,” CoA said.

The CoA also told San Juan Mayor Elaine Sarmiento to mandate the municipal accountant to only recognize or record to the expense account when the goods for distribution were already distributed or issued to the end-users with a duly certified list of recipients as a supporting document.

In its response, the municipal accountant acknowledged the CoA’s order and assured the implementation of the same this ensuing year.

A copy of the CoA report was given to Sarmiento on 5 April.