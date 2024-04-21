Call 911 first before FB Live report

CAGAYAN de Oro city — The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (CDRRMD) urged residents of this city to give priority to calling emergency hotline 911 in reporting accidents instead of posting and reporting on Facebook Live.

“Call 911 it’s free even if you do not have load,” Nick Jabagat CDRRMD manager said in a statement.

He said the city emergency line is open 24 hours and ready to respond to any man-made natural emergency.”

The official lamented that in most cases people tend to prioritize Facebook Live rather than calling the city hotline.

Jabahau also advised residents to schedule their outings and keep hydrated to avoid heat stroke and exhaustion due to the ongoing heat wave in the country.

He said residents should drink plenty of water and wear light clothing to ensure their comfort especially when going outside.

Avoid sweet drinks and beer, just drink water.

The CDRRMD is posting daily heat index recordings on their Facebook page and social media accounts for the public.

The city’s heat index had been averaging over 30 degrees Celsius since last March with the highest clocking in at 39 degrees last 7 April.

“Persons with comorbidities (like hypertension) should especially watch out and avoid going out past noon,” he said.

Jabagat also reminded the public to properly dispose of their garbage, particularly lighted cigarette butts and even plastic bottles containing water.

“Due to the heat wave, even sunlight focused through a lens can set grass on fire causing damage to nearby houses so we barangay officials should remind their constituents to dispose of their wastes,” he said.

When asked if City Hall would declare a state of calamity due to the heat wave, Jabagat said the task force on El Niño contingencies formed by Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy had deemed it not necessary as of this time.

“The parameters of declaring a state of calamity had not been met since the farming sector comprises a small portion of the city’s population,” he said.

Despite this, Jabagat said the task force set up alternative measures to help the city’s farmers in the upland barangays to earn income in order to cover their losses sustained due to the El Niño dry spell.