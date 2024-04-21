84 live spiderlings intercepted at NAIA

Officers of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) reported intercepting smuggled spiderlings at the Central Mail Exchange Center.

After the initial x-ray scanning revealed suspicious images, 84 live spiderlings were discovered during the customs inspectors’ physical examination.

The parcel, which was declared “origami” goods, was shipped from Poland and consigned to a certain person from Binan, Laguna.

According to the BoC-NAIA, the attempt to smuggle live spiderlings is a clear violation of both the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The BoC stressed that “preventing smuggling is a crucial barrier against the exploitation of wildlife and to maintaining robust national biosecurity and ecological balance.”

BoC-NAIA district collector Atty. Yasmin O. Mapa assured the public that the port will continue to be vigilant and committed to guarding the country’s border against smuggling of any kind, especially natural resources.