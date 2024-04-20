Voyagers tame Tigers

Pasay stunned the Davao Occidental Tigers, 57-56, to grab the spotlight from earlier winners Batangas and South Cotabato in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season elimination round on Wednesday at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters outscored the Imus Agimat every quarter to tally a 108-79 victory while the South Cotabato Warriors banked on the hot hands of Kyle Tolentino to drub the Muntinlupa Cagers, 103-62.

Levi Hernandez shone in Batangas’ third straight win in as many starts with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists, followed by Jeckster Apinan and homegrown Oliver Neal Arim with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Sharing the top spot with Batangas were Negros, Parañaque and Zamboanga.

Imus, which absorbed its third straight defeat, got 27 points from John Rey Sumido, 12 points from CJ Luengco and 12 points plus 16 rebounds from Kenneth Estabillo.

Trailing 52-56, the Pasay Voyagers held the Tigers scoreless and produced five points in the last 3:41 to reverse the outcome and score their second straight win after an initial loss.

Dhon Reverente soared for a lay-up while Patrick Sleat drilled in a triple with 9.6 seconds left as the Voyagers made it back-to-back after an initial loss.

Pasay drew 12 points, nine rebounds plus four assists from Warren Bonifacio, 10 points from Sleat and nine points plus 15 rebounds from Reverente.

With Tolentino sinking 7 of 11 triple tries, South Cotabato led by as far as 100-57 and raised its record to 2-1.

Larry Rodriguez, Val Acuna and Chris Dumapig backed Tolentino with nine points each.

Muntinlupa, which tumbled to 0-3, got 16 points from Jasper Cuevas and 12 points from June Longalong.