Separate sting ops yield P200K drugs

Authorities reported that at least P200,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from three individuals in separate buy-bust operations in Pasig City Thursday evening.

A male drug peddler, identified as alias Boyeng, was arrested in the first anti-illegal drugs operation conducted by the Eastern Police District’s Drug Enforcement Unit in Barangay Rosario.

Seized from the suspect were three pieced heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 14.75 grams with a standard drug value of P100,300.

Meanwhile, another sting operation was conducted that led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as alias Berlin and alias Mark.

The two suspects were nabbed by the authorities in an operation conducted by the anti-narcotics operatives in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, also in this city.

Confiscated from the suspects were three pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected as shabu weighing more or less 15.18 grams with standard drug price of P103,224.