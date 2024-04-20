Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

3:00 p.m. — Meralco vs Converge

6:15 p.m. — San Miguel vs NorthPort

On-target Phoenix came out with all guns blazing to torch NLEX, 112-77, and fan its playoffs hopes in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup Saturday at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

The Fuel Masters finished the game with a crisp 56 percent shooting from the field and rained down 17 three-pointers for their third win in eight games.

RJ Jazul was at the forefront of Phoenix’s onslaught with 19 points highlighted by six-of-nine three-point clip while Ken Tuffin added 17 points to lead three other players in double figures.

Head coach Jamike Jarin credited his men for playing with a sense of urgency to remain in the thick of the battle for the slowly filling up slots to the next round.

“We really needed this win because we can’t go down 2-6. It’s a big week for us so we just need to rest our bodies today and get ready for the game on Wednesday (against TNT),” Jarin said.

Phoenix also opened up the floor for easy baskets with 29 assists as the team nailed down 41 of its 73 field goal attempts.

“We just found the open man so we talked about it in the previous game. So we moved the ball very well. We had some great shots into this game. I’m just happy we were able to convert,” Jarin said.

Jayjay Alejandro had 16 points, Kent Salado had 11 and Jason Perkins added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Fuel Masters.

While Phoenix enjoyed burning down the bottom of the net and led by as many as 39 points, 112-73, off a Chris Lalata basket win in the last 64 seconds of the game, nothing went right for the Road Warriors.

NLEX bled from the field with an atrocious 29 percent shooting and were outhustled on the defensive boards, 40-22.

The Road Warriors absorbed their second straight defeat for a 5-3 card and got their second try to enter the quarterfinals derailed once again since losing to TNT in an out-of-town game in Candon, Ilocos Sur last week.

Enoch Valdez had 16 points and nine rebounds Jhan Nermal made 12 while Baser Amer, Anthony Semerad, Dominic Fajardo and Robert Bolick, who shot three-of-13 from the field, scored 11 each for NLEX.

Phoenix was already shooting at 55 percent in the first half.

Jazul led the Fuel Masters’ surge with four-of-six three-point sniping in the second quarter after going scoreless in the opening period. Phoenix opened a 48-28 gap with 3:41 left before halftime on a Jazul trey.

Meanwhile, unbeaten San Miguel Beer looks to tighten its grip of the top spot for a clearer path at claiming a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals against slumping NorthPort today at the Philsports Arena.

Game time is at 6:15 p.m. following the 3 p.m. duel between Meralco and Converge.